Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 446 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,425 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,807 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,079,000 after purchasing an additional 282,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWF traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.61. 503,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,238. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.