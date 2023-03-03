Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 290,223 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,182,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,223 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $129,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TransUnion by 37.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,505,000 after buying an additional 8,437,641 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $80,459,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 94.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,469 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,973,000 after buying an additional 973,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TransUnion by 82,863.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 735,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,776,000 after purchasing an additional 735,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.8 %

TRU traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.44. 456,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About TransUnion



TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.



