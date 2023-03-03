Marshall Wace LLP Buys 278,899 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,899 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of General Mills worth $106,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.12. 926,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

