Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,069,367 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises about 0.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.62% of Fortinet worth $238,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 16.4% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,471,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,287,000 after purchasing an additional 207,753 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 36.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 547,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,904,000 after acquiring an additional 146,377 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,950,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,216,000 after acquiring an additional 650,645 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 44,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,925. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

