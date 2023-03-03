Marshall Wace LLP Has $123.93 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,024,813 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.18% of JD.com worth $123,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Boston Partners increased its holdings in JD.com by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,387 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 61,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in JD.com by 761.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 61,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 54,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

JD.com Price Performance

About JD.com

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.82. 4,509,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,014,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 531.17 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

