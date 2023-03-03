Marshall Wace LLP Has $197.22 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,622,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,836 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $197,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,004,242,000 after buying an additional 629,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,848,000 after buying an additional 223,279 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,483,000 after buying an additional 627,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,476,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,476,000 after buying an additional 214,860 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of A traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $143.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,698. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average of $142.54.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,172 shares of company stock worth $6,681,760 in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

