Marshall Wace LLP Has $382.80 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,584 shares during the period. Humana accounts for 0.8% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.62% of Humana worth $382,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Humana by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 701.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,347,000 after purchasing an additional 475,584 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $151,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Humana by 60.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,742,000 after buying an additional 269,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stephens cut their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.
Shares of Humana stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $492.05. 200,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.78.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. Humana’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.
