Marshall Wace LLP Has $98.89 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,803,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,566 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $98,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.82. 1,779,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,429,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $72.12. The company has a market cap of $200.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.81) to £130 ($156.87) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.84) to £135 ($162.91) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.88) to £119 ($143.60) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.