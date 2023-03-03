Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 547,637 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.48% of Lamb Weston worth $165,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamb Weston Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.24. 210,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.73. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $102.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.