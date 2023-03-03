Marshfield Associates Has $254.96 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Marshfield Associates increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,025,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 282,623 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for about 9.6% of Marshfield Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marshfield Associates owned 0.87% of Ross Stores worth $254,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 419.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.22. The stock had a trading volume of 542,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,343. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.34. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.