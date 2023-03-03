Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,003,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.45% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $1,289,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $363.47 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $406.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.17. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

