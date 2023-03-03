Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.24% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $33,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,083,000 after purchasing an additional 858,185 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,067,000 after buying an additional 696,312 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after buying an additional 404,737 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13,716.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after buying an additional 392,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.20. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Cowen dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

