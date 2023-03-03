Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,079 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $36,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,905,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1,314.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.5 %

Synopsys stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.12. The company had a trading volume of 107,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,527. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.96.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Edward Jones started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.