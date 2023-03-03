Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Chemed were worth $29,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,661,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 144.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,303,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,483,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chemed by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after purchasing an additional 37,495 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $520.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $506.36 and a 200-day moving average of $488.99. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $539.13.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

