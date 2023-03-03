Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,638 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.69. The stock had a trading volume of 307,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,230. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $232.97 and a 1-year high of $325.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.40 and a 200 day moving average of $299.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,258,153.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,162 shares of company stock valued at $11,078,914. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

