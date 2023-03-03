Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377,332 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,777 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.0% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Walmart were worth $48,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.36. 1,273,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,754,868. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $378.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $4,613,633.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,840,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,173,051,038.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $4,613,633.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,840,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,173,051,038.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $29,968,017.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,604,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,864,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,877,944 shares of company stock worth $853,606,339. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

