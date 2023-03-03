Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 17,990 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,990 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.15% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $26,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Truist Financial cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.3 %

MAA stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $158.84. 104,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,322. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.35.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 102.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.