Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,049 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for approximately 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of Hershey worth $41,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Hershey by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,126 shares of company stock worth $8,476,159 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $236.70. The stock had a trading volume of 187,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.46. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $244.38. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.23.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

