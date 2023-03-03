Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) PT Raised to C$18.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRETF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

MRETF traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $10.44. 2,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,819. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International, Inc is a global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

