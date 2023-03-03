Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $121.99

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.99 and traded as high as $128.36. Marubeni shares last traded at $127.78, with a volume of 4,000 shares.

Marubeni Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.17.

Get Marubeni alerts:

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Marubeni Co. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.