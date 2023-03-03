Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $60.00 at UBS Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $46.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $43.07. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $76.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.