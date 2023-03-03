Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Marvell Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.34 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.24-$0.34 EPS.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

MRVL stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,819,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,657,459. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $76.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -288.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 440,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after acquiring an additional 343,059 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $3,402,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

