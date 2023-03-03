Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,243,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 5.1% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.60.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 92,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $1,972,878.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,035,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,133,058.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 746,495 shares of company stock worth $15,963,886. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.85. The stock had a trading volume of 628,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.48. The firm has a market cap of $119.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.