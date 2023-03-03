Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Sells 1,901 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,155 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 7.0% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.74. The stock had a trading volume of 253,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $232.97 and a 1-year high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,162 shares of company stock worth $11,078,914 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

