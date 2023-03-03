Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Takes $7.28 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.5% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,769,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,199,074. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

