Masters Capital Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Masters Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Pitney Bowes worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 134,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,494,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,123,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 285,776 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PBI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.55. 335,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,710. The company has a market cap of $792.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $908.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.48 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company engaged in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.