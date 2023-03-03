Masters Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Green Plains makes up about 1.4% of Masters Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Masters Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Green Plains worth $20,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Green Plains by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 106.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter worth about $82,000.

Green Plains stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 216,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,687. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $41.25.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

In related news, CFO James E. Stark acquired 787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,065.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,210.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

