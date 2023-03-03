Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.59. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $214,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

