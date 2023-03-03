Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 12,159 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the quarter. Tekla Healthcare Investors accounts for approximately 1.9% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of HQH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 34,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,502. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.