Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $100.16. 2,466,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,899,215. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $182.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

