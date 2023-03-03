Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 307.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 124,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,681 shares of company stock worth $1,930,613 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE UNFI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 72,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,449. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

