Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after buying an additional 721,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,628,000 after purchasing an additional 501,594 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.64. 1,547,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

