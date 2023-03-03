Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Has $454,000 Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 57.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 406,153 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,127,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,424,000 after buying an additional 115,353 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

STWD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. 557,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $24.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.07%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

