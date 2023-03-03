Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom Stock Performance

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $26.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $625.55. 1,896,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,805. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $582.25 and a 200-day moving average of $529.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.