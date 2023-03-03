Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,489 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.23 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $399.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

