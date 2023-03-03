Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $196.55. 29,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,323. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $229.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.58.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

