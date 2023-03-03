Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Sells 568 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,531. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,736. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

