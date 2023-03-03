MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MXL. Susquehanna increased their price target on MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

