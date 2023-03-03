MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MXL. Susquehanna increased their price target on MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.22.
MaxLinear Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.92.
Insider Transactions at MaxLinear
Institutional Trading of MaxLinear
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxLinear (MXL)
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.