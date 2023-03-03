Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.77

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 1386958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Nomura upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor ( OTCMKTS:MZDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mazda Motor Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Japan, North America, Europe, and Other Areas. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.