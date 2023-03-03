McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after acquiring an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,603,000 after purchasing an additional 612,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $259,497,000 after purchasing an additional 534,698 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $267.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.91 and a 200-day moving average of $262.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

