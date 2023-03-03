Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Medibank Private’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

In related news, insider David Koczkar 969,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medibank Private Limited provides private health insurance and health services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment provides private health insurance products, including hospital cover that offers members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which provides members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

