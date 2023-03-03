Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Update

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

Shares of MFCSF opened at $6.17 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87.

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.0588 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 110.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Medical Facilities

Several brokerages have commented on MFCSF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

