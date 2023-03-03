Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 11,165 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 538% from the average daily volume of 1,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.
Megaworld Trading Down 10.8 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.
About Megaworld
Megaworld Corp. engages in property-related activities such as project design, construction, and property management. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others. The Real Estate segment pertains to the development and sale of residential and office developments.

