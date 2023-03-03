Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Membership Collective Group

In other news, Director Richard Caring bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,622.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Ein acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $409,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 621,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,718.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Caring acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,622.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 358,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Membership Collective Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Membership Collective Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on MCG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Membership Collective Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 128,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,324. Membership Collective Group has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99.

About Membership Collective Group

(Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.