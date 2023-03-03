MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,305.00.

MELI traded down $5.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,212.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,275.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,064.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $955.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

