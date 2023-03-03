MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $1,460.00 at Citigroup

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s previous close.

MELI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,305.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,218.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.31. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,275.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,064.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $955.26.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

