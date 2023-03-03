Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.70

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.70 and last traded at $80.15, with a volume of 43399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.30.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average is $64.67. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans and Mercedes-Benz Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans segment develops, manufactures and sells cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand including the brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ as well as small cars under the smart brand.

