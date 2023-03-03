Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.10% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.
Merus Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of MRUS opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. Merus has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.75.
Merus Company Profile
Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.
