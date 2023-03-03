Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Merus Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MRUS opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. Merus has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Merus Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Merus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

