Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 393 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $67,592.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $68,401.65.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total value of $67,898.61.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $40,913.46.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $174.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

