Metawar (METAWAR) Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Metawar has a total market cap of $179.85 million and approximately $17.02 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metawar has traded 51.6% higher against the dollar. One Metawar token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00091289 USD and is up 17.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $11.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

